Once again eagle perches on Nilachakra of Puri’s Srimandira

Advertisement

Puri: Once again it has been seen that an eagle was perching on the Nilachakra of Srimandira, the revered Lord Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha, on Saturday.

Recently, eagles have been frequently seen on the Nilachakra, sparking debate about whether this is an auspicious or inauspicious sign.

Some temple servitors believe it’s a divine message from the Lord, while others associate it with impending disasters, citing instances of hawks on the flag predicting calamities. Others attribute it to natural occurrences, pointing out that eagles have perched on the Nilachakra multiple times before.

Advertisement

The temple’s flag is changed daily, yet eagles continue to visit the Nilachakra.

The sighting has sparked varied interpretations, with some linking it to potential food shortages, civil unrest, and natural disasters like earthquakes, landslides, floods, and cyclones. However, many consider it a common occurrence, given the temple’s history of eagle sightings.