On-duty doctor attacked inside Bhuban Community Health Centre in Dhenkanal

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Dhenkanal: Tension prevailed at the Bhuban Community Health Centre (CHC) after an on-duty doctor was chased and attacked with a chopper (katuri/cleaver) inside the hospital premises in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Sunday. The whole incident was captured on the hospital’s CCTV cameras, sparking widespread outrage and tension on the health center premises.

Sources revealed that a youth identified as Bidyadhar Mallick, a resident of the Bhuban Godipatna Sahi area was brought to the community health centre by his family members after he fell ill.

Following initial treatment, the patient’s condition did not improve, and the medical team referred the patient to Cuttack for advanced care by Dr. Anandita Parida. However, the family could not shift him to the Cuttack hospital for treatment, citing financial trouble.

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Enraged by the patient’s death or deteriorating condition, the youth wielded a sharp weapon (katuri) and chased the doctor through the facility.

The entire terrifying encounter was captured on the hospital’s CCTV cameras.

Local police have initiated an investigation following the formal complaint.