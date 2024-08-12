On 4th Monday of shravan in Odisha, devotees flock to Shiva temples

Bhubaneswar: Today marks the fourth Monday of Shravan in Odisha. Serpentine queues have been witnessed in Shiva temples across the State. Devotees of Lord Shiva had started observing a number of rituals to mark the holy month of Shravan in Odisha. On the fourth Monday of Shravan in Odisha Lord Shiva temples were seen to be brimming with people.

The chants of Shiva mantras and ‘har har shambhu’ were being heard across all the important Shiva temples in Odisha. Special arrangements have been made for the rituals and crowd management at Lingaraj temple for Shravan Monday.

According to the rules of the holy Shravan month, the temple opened at 3 am in the morning following which ‘Mangal Alati’ took place at 3.30 am and ‘Abakasa Niti’ at 4 am.

The famous Baba Akhandalamani temple of Lord Shiva in Bhadrak district of Odisha was seen to be very crowded. Barricades were erected to manage the crowd. Serpentine queues were see in front of the temple since 4 am.

There were first aid and mobile medical units on the streets to ensure safety of the kanwariyas. ODRAF and firefighting units have been deployed at water lifting points near different rivers.

Thousands of Kanwariyas thronged various ghats to observe shravan in Odisha and to collect water from different rivers. The Bolbom Devotees will offer water to Lord Shiva across Odisha on the fourth Monday of the Holy month of Shravan.

The Kanwariyas after taking dip at the river, collect water holding the Bahungis (two water full pots hanging on both the sides) and began their journey towards Lord Shiva shrines in Dhabaleswar, Sidheswar, Kapilas, Lingaraj Temple, Gorakhnath Temple, Aradi.

