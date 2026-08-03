OMVD Traffic Inspector of Sundargada RTO nabbed by Odisha vigilance while taking bribe

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Sundargada: Mukesh Kumar Mishra, the Traffic Inspector (OMVD) at the office of Sundargada RTO has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and taking bribe.

Mishra was nabbed while he was taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a truck owner for allowing his two HYVA Trucks to operate his transport business without any obstacle under his jurisdiction for last two months i.e. June and July 2026 as monthly quota.

The accused Traffic Inspector demanded bribe of Rs 20,000 from the truck owner to allow his transport business smoothly under his jurisdiction. Unable to meet the demand, the truck owner (complainant) reported the matter to vigilance authorities.

Upon receiving the information today, a team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed the Traffic Inspector while taking bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant. The entire tainted bribe money was recovered from the possession of Mishra and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations linked to the Traffic Inspector from Disproportionate Assents (DA) angle.

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During house, the vigilance sleuths reportedly unearthed cash of Rs 14.33 Lakh from his rented residential house at Sundargada and seized.

In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance P.S. Case No.06 dtd.02.08.2026, U/s.7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against the accused OMVD Traffic Inspector.

Detailed report follows.