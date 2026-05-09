Omni van collides with truck in Balugaon, four injured

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Balugaon: A truck and an omni van collided head-on near the Tentulidihi overbridge on National Highway-16 bypass in Balugaon of Khordha district in Odisha.

Four passengers, including the driver of the Omni van, sustained injuries in the accident.

According to reports, the Omni van was travelling from Ganjam towards Bhubaneswar when it collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

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Sources said six passengers, including the driver, were travelling in the Omni van at the time of the accident.

Police reached the spot and rescued the injured persons before admitting them to Balugaon Medical for treatment. The truck driver has been detained at the police station.

Also read: Four Injured In Sword Attack Over Narcotics Dealings In Bhubaneswar