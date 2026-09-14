OMFED to launch ice-creams and packaged drinking water soon

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (OMFED) will soon launch ice-creams of different flavours and packaged drinking water, informed Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik today.

While speaking to the newsmen, the Minister said that discussion about launching the ice creams and packaged drinking water is currently underway with the OMFED board and once the board approves, production of the newly proposed items will begin and made available in the market for the people.

The Minister also clarified that OMFED does not sell any adulterated products as it strictly follows a three-tier checking for all its products before supplying in the market.

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Mallik further said that the price of OMFED milk has been increased by two rupees which helps farmers become more self-reliant. Besides, this hike in milk prices would enable dairy farmers to get more profits and achieve self-reliance.

It is also expected that the launch of new OMFED products in the market will provide consumers with more choices while benefiting the farmers, he hoped.