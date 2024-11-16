OMFED to be upgraded: New plants to come up in Sambalpur, Ganjam and Balasore, watch

Bhubaneswar: OMFED is going to be upgraded. The Federation is going to open new plants in Sambalpur, Ganjam and Balasore. And for this the DPR preparation work has already started.

Dairy farmers will get incentive amount. For this, around 29 crore rupees will be paid to the farmers. The farmers will get this money very soon.

OMFED will seek feedback through a portal soon in this respect.

In the coming days, new products of OMFED like ice cream, water, chocolate will come to the market. OMFED Parlours will be opened where there is high demand.

Milk credit Centers will be opened in every panchayat in rural areas through Kheera Dhara Mission. The department plans to collect the credit or arrears of OMFED.

Notices have been issued to various parties to pay the outstanding amount within 7 days. So far around Rs 82 lakhs have been collected. Legal action will be taken against those who will violate the rule.

