Omfed stalls to be opened in every village in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The demand for Omfed products is increasing in the villages in Odisha. Omfed stalls will be opened in every village. This was informed by Minister of Fisheries and Animal Resources Gokulananda Mallik.

The minister said, all the district officials have been asked to oversee the use of Omfed Ghee in all the big temples of the district. The minister said that emphasis will be given on increasing milk production.

Similarly, there will be a reorganization of Omfed. Kamadhenu yojana will be planned at a cost of 14.23 crore rupees. In addition. In addition, the Minister informed that two indigenous cows of a specific breed have been brought from Andhra Pradesh. The government is making efforts to protect this variety of cow.

