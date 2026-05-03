OMFED Hikes Milk Prices by Rs 4 per Litre in Odisha: Check details
The decision follows a hike in the procurement price paid to dairy farmers, prompting OMFED authorities to revise retail prices.
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (OMFED) has increased the selling price of milk by Rs 4 per litre.
The decision follows a hike in the procurement price paid to dairy farmers, prompting OMFED authorities to revise retail prices.
Revised prices:
- Toned milk: Rs 45 per litre
- Premium milk: Rs 52 per litre
- Gold Premium milk: Rs 60 per litre
- Gold Premium Plus milk: Rs 64 per litre
Along with the price revision, OMFED has also made changes to the discount and savings scheme offered to agents.
According to a directive issued by OMFED, the new rates came into effect today, May 3.
Here is the revised price list:
Watch the video here:
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