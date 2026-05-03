OMFED Hikes Milk Prices by Rs 4 per Litre in Odisha: Check details

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (OMFED) has increased the selling price of milk by Rs 4 per litre.

The decision follows a hike in the procurement price paid to dairy farmers, prompting OMFED authorities to revise retail prices.

Revised prices:

Toned milk: Rs 45 per litre

Premium milk: Rs 52 per litre

Gold Premium milk: Rs 60 per litre

Gold Premium Plus milk: Rs 64 per litre

Along with the price revision, OMFED has also made changes to the discount and savings scheme offered to agents.

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According to a directive issued by OMFED, the new rates came into effect today, May 3.

Here is the revised price list:

Watch the video here: