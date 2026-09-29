OMC receives gold awards for 17 participating teams at CCQC-2026

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) have achieved remarkable success at the 8th Chapter Convention on Quality Concepts (CCQC)-2026, organized by the Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI), Bhubaneswar Chapter.

Seventeen teams from various mines and units of OMC participated in the convention and presented their respective projects focused on quality and operational improvements. These projects emphasized various measures regarding quality, productivity enhancement, safety, efficiency, and environmental considerations in mining operations.

At the CCQC 2026, Gold awards have been presented to these 17 teams representing various OMC units and mines.

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The teams are: Team Gati (FCP), FCP Techs, Horizon, Energia, Sankalpa, Samarpana, Bahana, Exploder, Quarry Unlockers, C-2, COBP-1, Bio-Bloom, Unchabali Safety Warriors, Team Techfusion, Samadhan, Digital Mining, and Safety Warrior. These teams represent the FCP, Khandabandh Iron Ore Mine, Kurmitar Iron Ore Mine, Banspani Iron Ore Mine, Daitari Iron Ore Mine, Jilling-Langlota Iron Ore Mine, COBP South Kaliapani, Tiringpahar Iron Ore Mine, Unchabali Iron Ore Mine, and Guali Iron Ore Mine.

This achievement reflects OMC’s sustained efforts and further strengthens its goal of ‘continuous improvement’ and ‘operational excellence’. OMC has further reinforced its commitment to continuous improvement and excellence in the areas of quality, productivity, safety, and sustainable development.