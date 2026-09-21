OMC-Operated Mine Receives ‘Pollution Control Excellence Award’

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has achieved yet another remarkable milestone in the fields of environmental protection, pollution control, and responsible mining management. OMC’s Kurmitar Iron Ore Mine has been conferred the ‘Pollution Control Excellence Award-2026’ by the State Pollution Control Board, Odisha.

This recognition acknowledges the sustained efforts of Kurmitar Iron Ore Mine in pollution control and environmental management. Prioritizing environmental protection alongside mining operations, OMC has been implementing various eco-friendly measures across its mining areas. Continuous efforts are being made to control dust and air pollution, protect water resources, promote greening initiatives, and maintain ecological balance in mining areas.

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Increasing emphasis is being placed on environmental protection alongside the regular monitoring of potential pollution sources in mining zones. Furthermore, priority is given to scientific and eco-friendly measures to minimize the environmental impact of mining operations. OMC’s primary objective is to ensure sustainable and responsible mining management by striking a balance between production and environmental protection.

The ‘Pollution Control Excellence Award-2026’ conferred upon the Kurmitar Iron Ore Mine stands as a remarkable recognition of OMC’s sense of environmental responsibility and its commitment to sustainable mining practices. Placing equal emphasis on the efficient management of mineral resources and on environmental protection and development, OMC remains committed to further expanding its eco-friendly initiatives in the future.