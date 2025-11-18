Ollywood Singer Humane Sagar’s Last Rites To Be Performed At Titilagarh

Advertisement

Cuttack: Ollywood singer Humane Sagar’s last rites will be performed at Titlagarh today. The singer took his last breath at 9:08 pm on Monday at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where he had been undergoing intensive treatment for kidney, lung, and liver problems.

After completion of medical and legal formalities at AIIMS, his mortal remains were shifted to his residence in Cuttack around midnight. A large number of admirers, friends, and members of the Odia film and music fraternity gathered to pay their last respects to the singer.

From there, his body is being taken to his hometown, Titlagarh, where the final rites will be performed. His family and friends will bid their final farewell before the burial.

Humane Sagar was admitted to AIIMS emergency on October 14 at 1.10 pm in a critical state. He was later moved to the Medical ICU for further evaluation. Doctors confirmed that he was suffering from multi-organ dysfunction syndrome, acute-on-chronic liver failure, bilateral pneumonia, and dilated cardiomyopathy with severe left ventricular systolic dysfunction.

The 36-year-old singer battled for life for over 72 hours, under the supervision of specialist doctors who had placed him on advanced life-support systems. Despite continuous efforts, his condition failed to improve, and he breathed his last on Monday.

He was born on 25 November 1990 in Titilagarh, Bolangir. He had interest in singing, therefore he quit his medical studies and chose his career as a singer.

In 2012, his exceptional voice earned statewide recognition when he won Tarang TV’s ‘Voice of Odisha Season-2’. Humane Sagar rose to fame with the title track of the film ‘Ishq Tu Hi Tu, his playback debut in 2015.