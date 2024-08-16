Old man dies after drowning in canal in Odisha’s Keonjhar district

Odisha
Old man dies after drowning

Anandapur: In a tragic incident, an old man reportedly died on Friday after drowning in the canal in Keonjhar district of Odisha. The incident took place in the Badatira village under Nandipara Police Station limits in Anandapur area.

The deceased old man has been identified as Rambhamani Nayak of Badatira village.

As per reports, the old man had gone to attend natural call today evening. After that he went to the canal to wash the filth when somehow he slipped dragged into the deep water of the canal.

After getting information the fire services personnel reached the spot and initiated a search operation. They after a while found the body, fished it out of the water and sent to Anandapur medical for autopsy.

