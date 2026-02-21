Old canal bridge collapses in Koraput’s Jeypore, Major tragedy averted

Advertisement

Jeypore: A section of the old canal bridge under the Irrigation Department near Badapadar on the outskirts of Koraput’s Jeypore suddenly collapsed on Saturday. This bridge, which is one of the oldest canal bridges under the state’s Irrigation Department, used to connect several villagers under Bariniput panchayat from Jeypore town. Now, the villagers connectivity have been cut off from the town.

Meanwhile, no pedestrians or vehicles were present on the bridge at the time of collpase, preventing a major tragedy from happening.

Advertisement

According to local residents, the structure unexpectedly gave way, sending chunks of concrete and debris into the canal below.

The Jeypore Sadar police have reached the spot and reviewing the situation.

Also Read: Road accident in Angul: Two killed, one critical as a car rammed into a truck