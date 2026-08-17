Ola, Uber, Rapido Services Hit in Cuttack-Bhubaneswar as Drivers go on Strike, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: Cab and bike taxi services on Ola, Uber and Rapido have been disrupted in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar as online app drivers began an indefinite ‘Zero Supply’ agitation on Monday over a charter of 7 demands.

The protest has been called by the Online Drivers’ Forum, Odisha and the United Committee of all Online and Offline Drivers’ Associations. Drivers have accused app companies of exploitation and have announced a complete halt to services in the Twin City until their demands are met.

The 7 Key Demands:

Fixed Fare Structure: The government and companies should jointly fix minimum and maximum fares. If customers are charged extra, companies should bear the cost instead of deducting it from drivers’ earnings.

Stop Arbitrary Account Blocks: Companies should stop blocking drivers’ accounts without investigation. Previously blocked accounts should be unblocked immediately.

Waiting Charges: Drivers should be paid proper waiting charges when customers make them wait during a ride.

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Compensation for Traffic Delays: Drivers stuck in traffic jams and losing time should be compensated for the additional time.

Full Payment on Ride Cancellation: If a customer cancels a ride, the full fare should be paid to the driver.

Mandatory Company Offices: Every app company must have a permanent office in the state.

Cap on New Vehicle Registrations: Companies should be stopped from indiscriminately adding new vehicles to create oversupply. An annual limited target should be set for onboarding new cabs.

Watch the video here: