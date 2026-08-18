OLA, Uber, Rapido drivers continues to protest for second day in Bhubaneswar, Commuters suffer

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Bhubaneswar: Commuters in Bhubaneswar suffers as Ola,Uber, and Rapido taxi drivers continue to protest on the second day on Tuesday in the city. The protesting drivers have demanded government intervention over fares, incentives and compensation. Some drivers have started protesting on the streets and are conducting picketing in some areas.

So, the security has been tightened around the city with 5 platoon police force deployed in the airport area.

The union has demanded government regulation of online taxi fares and a fixed rate for passengers. The union has sought peak-hour and weekend bonuses, compensation for long-distance pickups and higher charges for waiting time.

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The protest has affected commuters arriving at airports and other parts of the city. As the passengers are unable to book rides online they are looking for offline reserves, which are costly. Some passengers were being offered assistance of the police.

The Commissionerate Police has made arrangements to take the elderly and those in dire need to the hospital or police station with the PCR vans. Additional DCP Sanjay Mohapatra said that the Zone SP along with the local IIC is monitoring the situation in their area.

On the other hand, the Online Driver Mahasangha has refused to stop the protest. A total of 20 Mahasanghs have joined the protest over a seven-point demands. They said that this idea will continue until the government holds talks with the online companies and increased the fares.