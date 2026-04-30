OJS Recruitment 2026 notification issued, OPSC invites application to recruit 78 Civil Judges (Junior Division), check details

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) today issued Odisha Judicial Service (OJS) 2026 recruitment notification and invited applications from the candidates to recruit 78 Civil Judges (Junior Division).

The commission has invited online applications from the prospective candidates for recruitment to Civil Judges (Junior Division) in Odisha Judicial Service through Proforma Application to be made available on the website https://opsc.gov.in.

The link for registration and payment of examination fee shall be available from May 8 to June 8 (5PM) for recruitment to 78 posts of Civil Judges (Junior Division) in Odisha Judicial Service, 2025 under Law Department by direct recruitment in the pay scale of Rs 77,840-1,36,520 with usual dearness and other allowances as may be sanctioned by the Government of Odisha from time to time.

OJS Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Position:

As per requisition furnished by the Law Department, Government of Odisha, the vacancy position for the post of Odisha Judicial Services, 2025 is 78(26-w). Out of which 35(12-W) vacancies are for UR category, 9(3-W) vacancies are reserved for SEBC, 13(4-W) vacancies are reserved for SC category, 18(06-W) vacancies are reserved for ST category and 3(1-W) vacancies are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities.

Age:

A candidate must be not below 23 years of age and not above 42 years of age as on the 1st day of the month of April, 2025 and he/she must not have been born earlier than the 2nd April 1983 and not later than the 1st April 2002.

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Educational Qualification:

A graduate in law of a recognized University or institutions recognized by the Government and having at least three years of practice as an advocate on 1st April, 2025.

Provided that the period of experience as a Law Clerk/Research Assistant to any Judge or Judicial Officer in the Country, or to any Constitutional Authority shall be counted towards the period of legal practice.

Examination Fee:

The candidates other than SC, ST and PwD category shall have to pay the examination fee amounting to Rs 700 only through online mode while filling the Online Application Form.

The examination fees paid shall be refunded only to those candidates who actually appear in the Preliminary Written Examination. Applications without payment of examination fees (except SC/ST/PwD candidates) will be taken as incomplete and outrightly be rejected.

Refund shall be issued in due course after completion of the Written Examination. Refunds will be processed to the original mode of payment used at the time of the transaction by the candidate. (Credit Card, Debit Card, UPI, Net Banking, Wallet, etc.)

Method of Selection:

The selection of candidates for recruitment to the cadre of Civil Judges (Junior Division) shall be made through competitive examination, which shall consist of three parts; viz- Preliminary Written Examination, Main Written Examination and Interview as per the provisions of the Odisha Superior Judicial Service & Odisha Judicial Service Rules, 2007 (as amended from time to time).