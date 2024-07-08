OJEE 2024 Counselling starts today, check details here

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee (OJEE) is starting the OJEE 2024 Counselling from today that is on July 08, 2024. As per the schedule, the OJEE counselling registration has begun from July 8, 2024 onwards. It is worth mentioning that it will continue till July 17, 2024.

Candidates who have appeared for OJEE and want to take admission in various courses like B. Tech, B. Arch, B. Plan, B. CAT and Integrated M.Sc. in different State Govt and Pvt Colleges/ Institutes/ Universities can apply online through the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Follow the following steps to for registration of OJEE counselling: