OJEE 2024 2nd phase admit card out, How to download it from OJEE site

The admit card for the 2nd phase of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) has been released today that is on June 22, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination for 2nd phase can download the admit card through the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

It is crucial to mention that the 2nd/Special OJEE-2024 examination will be held on the dates of June 24, 25 and 27, 2024 at various centres across the state. The exam will be conducted in three shifts- first shift from 9 am to 10 am, second shift from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm. The medium of examination is English.

Follow the steps below to download the admit card for the examination.

How to download OJEE 2024 admit card

Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Click on the link for OJEE 2024 admit card for 2nd phase on the OJEE home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Take a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are advised to carry the hall ticket/admit card with them before entering the hall, which will be opened one hour before the commencement of the examination. No candidates will be allowed to enter in to the examination hall without a valid admit card. Addfitional information has been given on the official OJEE site.