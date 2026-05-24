OFS reshuffle: These officers transferred and given new appointments

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government effected a minor reshuffle among the Odisha Forest Service (OFS) officers and gave new appointments to some of them after transferring.

As per a notification issued by the Forest, Environment & Climate Change Department, Biswaraj Panda, who is the Divisional Forest Officer, City Forest Division in Bhubaneswar, has been transferred and posted as Divisional Forest Officer of Subarnapur Forest Division with immediate effect until further orders.

Likewise, Jashabanta Sethi, OFS (STS), the ex-Divisional Forest Officer, Rourkela Forest Division is transferred and posted as Divisional Forest Officer of Bonai Forest Division with immediate effect until further orders against the existing vacancy.

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Check the full list of the OFS officers who have been transferred and given new appointments:

Biswaraj Panda, OFS (SAG), Divisional Forest Officer, City Forest Division, Bhubaneswar Odisha is transferred and posted as Divisional Forest Officer, Subarnapur Forest Division with immediate effect until further orders. Jashabanta Sethi, OFS (STS), Ex- Divisional Forest Officer, Rourkela Forest Division is hereby transferred and posted as Divisional Forest Officer, Bonai Forest Division with immediate effect until further orders against the existing vacancy. Pratap Behera, OFS (STS) Ex- Divisional Forest Officer, Jeypore Forest Division is transferred and posted as Dy.CF (STS) in FE & CC Department, Govt. of Odisha with immediate effect until further orders. Sasmita Lenka, OFS (STS), O/o Lokayukta, Odisha, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as DM, OFDC Ltd with immediate effect until further orders. Pravakar Senapati, OFS-I(SB), O/o RCCF, Bhubaneswar Circle is transferred and posted as Divisional Forest Officer, Phulbani (KL) Division with immediate effect until further orders against the existing vacancy. Ajay Kumar Sahoo, OFS-I(SB) posted as DM, OFDC, Rairkhol Division is transferred and posted as Divisional Forest Officer, Karanjia Forest Division with immediate effect until further orders against the existing vacancy. V. Bhaskar Rao, OFS-I(SB), Ex- Divisional Forest Officer, Koraput Forest Division is transferred and posted as Silviculturist, Rayagada with immediate effect until further orders vice Sri Arun Kumar Biswal, Dy.CF, OFS-I(SB) transferred. Subhendu Kumar Behera, OFS-I(SB) Ex- Ex-Divisional Forest Officer, Nabarangpur Forest Division is transferred and posted as Divisional Forest Officer, Bolangir (KL) Division with immediate effect until further orders. Jitendra Behera OFS-I(SB), WPO, Sambalpur Circle, Sambalpur is transferred and posted as Deputy CF, O/% PCCF & HoFF, Odisha against the vacant post with immediate effect until further orders, Aditya Narayan Sethi, OFS-I(SB), O/o RCCF, Berhampur Circle is transferred and posted Divisional Forest Officer, City Forest Division, Bhubaneswar with immediate effect until further orders Vice Shri Biswaraj Panda, OFS incumbent Divisional Forest Officer transferred. Arun Kumar Biswal, OFS-I(SB) Silviculturist, Rayagada is transferred and posted as Divisional Forest Officer, Bhadrak Wildlife Division with immediate effect until further orders against the vacant post. Kandan Singh, OFS-I(SB) O/% RCCF Angul is transferred and posted as DM, Jeypore (CKL) Division with immediate effect until further orders. Prafulla Kumar Mallick, OFS-I (SB), Ex- Divisional Forest Officer, Balasore WL Division is transferred and posted as Dy.CF, OFS-I(SB), O% PCCF & HoFF, Odisha against the vacant post with immediate effect until further orders.