Officials hand over Rs 19,402 to the man who had carried sister’s skeleton to bank

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Keonjhar: Officials of the Odisha Grameen Bank located at Patana block of Keonjhar district reportedly handed over Rs 19,402 to the tribal man who made the headline for carrying his deceased sister’s skeleton to the bank in order to withdraw money from her account.

A team of the bank officials reportedly visited Dianali village and handed over Rs 19,402 to Jitu Munda, who had exhumed the skeletal remains of his deceased sister Kalara Munda, and carried them to the bank yesterday.

It was alleged that Jitu carried the skeleton to the bank after being repeatedly denied to withdraw money from his sister’s account. A video of the heart-wrenching incident became viral and following extensive media reports, following which people from all walks of life condemned it and demanded money should be given to him.

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Later, the Keonjhar district administration intervened in the matter and the local Block Development Officer (BDO), Tehesildar and Revenue Inspector soon swung into action and made all the necessary arrangement, like preparing Kalara Munda’s death certificate, after which the entire money from her bank account i.e Rs 19,402 was handed over to Jitu today.

Meanwhile, the bank officials clarified that Jitu was asked to produce Kalara Munda’s death certificate in order to withdraw money from her account. However, he misunderstood them and brought his sister’s skeleton to the bank.