OERC Chairperson Pradeep Kumar Jena resigns

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) Chairperson and retired IAS officer Pradeep Kumar Jena resigned from his post today.

As informed by the Energy Department, Jena, the former Chief Secretary of Odisha, resigned from the post of OERC Chairperson on personal grounds and the state government accepted and allowed him to relinquish from the post with immediate effect.

“The resignation of Shri Pradeep Kumar Jena, IAS (Retd.) from the post of Chairperson, Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC), on personal grounds, is hereby accepted. He is allowed to relinquish from the post w.e.f. 25.05.2026,” read the notification.

Advertisement

It is to be noted here that the state government had on March 28, 2025, appointed Jena as the Chairperson of Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC).

It is to be noted here that Jena, a 1989-batch IAS officer, had served as the Chief Secretary of Odisha from March 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. He had assumed the charge on March 1 and was slated to complete his tenure on December 31, 2023. However, the then State government extended his tenure for six months from January 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024.

Later, the new State (BJP) government allowed Pradeep Jena to retire from his services soon after appointing 1990 batch IAS officer Manoj Ahuja as the new Chief Secretary of the state.

Also Read: Former Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena appointed as Chairperson of OERC