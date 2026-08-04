ODRAF to Get New SOP, More Units and Enhanced Capabilities: Suresh Pujari

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari on Tuesday conducted a high-level review of post-flood management and announced a major revamp of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force – ODRAF.

The ODRAF will now be upgraded as the state’s State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). As part of the restructuring, a special battalion with independent leadership will be created for ODRAF.

Key highlights of the new plan:

10 new units will be added, taking the total to 30 units to be deployed across the state

A new SOP will be prepared for ODRAF Training, equipment and manpower will be strengthened to improve response capability

Reviewing the recent flood operations, the Minister said ODRAF personnel provided 490 hours of uninterrupted rescue services. In 9 districts, 59 boats, 59 teams and 674 personnel were engaged in rescue work.

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During the operation, 1,393 people were rescued, including 19 pregnant women and 6 snakebite patients. 213 livestock were also safely evacuated.

The Minister directed officials to expedite assessment of damage caused by the floods and ensure early disbursement of compensation to affected people.

“After the floods, disaster management will be reviewed. In the coming days, systems and infrastructure will be made even stronger,” said Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari.

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