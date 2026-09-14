Odisha’s World Skill Center Cited in NITI Aayog Skilling Report

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Odisha’s World Skill Center (WSC) has received recognition from NITI Aayog as an example of how specialised training can be connected more closely with industry requirements.

The Bhubaneswar-based institution has been featured in NITI Aayog’s report, Reimagining Skilling for Viksit Bharat@2047. The report points to WSC’s outcome-based programmes, industry integration and modular diploma and degree courses as features that could guide similar institutions elsewhere.

Odisha is now looking to expand the model beyond Bhubaneswar. New WSC facilities are planned in Sambalpur and Berhampur within the next three years, with courses designed around emerging industries as well as regional demand.

At Berhampur, proposed areas include agri-technology, renewable energy and retailing. The state is also considering marine technology, underwater welding and healthcare assistant programmes. Semiconductor and aviation training are being explored for the Bhubaneswar centre.

The institution has also been widening its academic network. It recently entered into 25 memoranda of understanding with government and private engineering colleges and universities to strengthen collaboration in specialised training.

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NITI Aayog’s report places this approach against a wider challenge facing India’s education system. It identifies outdated curricula, limited industry exposure and weak links between classrooms and workplaces as factors contributing to the employability gap among graduates and diploma holders.

As reported by the Times of India, The report recommends greater use of apprenticeships, industry projects and work-based learning, along with modular, part-time and hybrid courses. It also proposes “earn-while-you-learn” models that allow students to gain workplace experience while studying.

Odisha has another opportunity to test these ideas at the state level. It is among five states selected for the State Skills Transformation Pilot under the Integrated Scheme in Skilling Architecture announced in the Union Budget 2026-27. The other states are Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam.

The pilot will examine how national approaches can be adapted to local labour markets, institutional capacity and learner needs.

NITI Aayog has also cited Odisha’s “Skilled in Odisha” initiative, alongside Tamil Nadu’s “Naan Mudhalvan” and Maharashtra’s “Mahaswayam”, as state-led programmes contributing to India’s broader skilling ecosystem.