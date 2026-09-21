Odisha’s Udayagiri Buddhist Site Faces Inquiry Over Unauthorized Construction

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A government-backed construction project has triggered an official investigation after public funds were used to build inside the legally restricted zone of Odisha’s Udayagiri Buddhist heritage complex.

As reported by the Statesman, records obtained through a Right to Information application show that the Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), a public sector unit operating under the Ministry of Railways, had been financing the work over a three-year period:

2024–25: An estimated Rs 75 lakh was approved, though no money was spent.

2025–26: Another Rs 75 lakh was earmarked, with Rs 62 lakh spent on the ground.

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2026–27: An additional Rs 75 lakh has been set aside, with zero expenditure recorded so far.

The building work took place directly inside the buffer area where all unauthorized construction is forbidden by law.

The Archaeological Survey of India stepped in to halt the project under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958. Along with issuing a formal notice to stop operations, the heritage body approached the police. A written complaint directly named the contractor and the on-site supervisor handling the build. Following this action, the private firm packed up its equipment and vacated the ground.

Officials confirmed on Sunday that a joint inquiry is now in motion, led by the National Monuments Authority alongside the ASI. Investigators, accompanied by a local representative from the Badachana Block Development Officer’s office, recently inspected the site to assess the full extent of the encroachment.

The intervention matters because of what lies hidden beneath the surface. Udayagiri is one of the state’s most prominent Buddhist archaeological centers. Heritage specialists warn that the land around the main ruins remains largely unexcavated, with important ancient artifacts and structures still buried underground that could easily be damaged by heavy construction.