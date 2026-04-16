Odisha’s Tina Rath Scores 500/500 in CBSE Class 10

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Bhubaneswar: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10 examination results on April 15. As many as 25, 08,319 students had registered for the examination. Odisha student Tina Rath has scored 500 out of 500 marks, securing a perfect 100% and topping both the country and the state.

In Odisha, 65,204 students from 741 schools registered for the examination. Of them, 64,900 appeared and 60,788 passed, taking the state’s pass percentage to 93.66%.Of the 30,388 boys who appeared, 28,817 passed, registering a pass rate of 92.60%. Of the 34,512 girls who appeared, 31,971 passed, with a pass rate of 94.83%. Female students outperformed male students in the state this year as well.

Student performance across the country saw a marginal improvement over last year. The overall pass percentage for Class 10 stands at 93.70%, which is 0.04% higher than in 2025.

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This year, 24,83,479 students registered for the Class 10 examination nationwide. Of these, 24,71,777 appeared and 23,16,008 passed.

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