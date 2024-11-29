Odisha’s Pattapur Police Station gets 2nd Best Police Station Award

Bhubaneswar: It is a matter of great pride for the Odisha police that the Pattapur Police Station in Ganjam district of the state has been awarded the second-best police station in the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave the award during the All India DGP/IGP Conference-2024 at Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar today. Pattapur police station IIC Sabyasachi Malla received the prestigious award for 2024 along with a citation from him.

The Pattapur police station has different facilities like Reception centre, record room, round the clock CCTV camera surveillances, Conference Hall, Anti-Cyber Crime Help Desk, VHF-Wireless Communication, Kitchen/pantry, Indoor Gym, Police Mess, Recreation Hall, Baby Feeding Room, Children Park, Vehicle Parking, Outdoor shuttler court, and etc.

Meanwhile, DGP YB Khurania congratulated the staff of Pattapur Police Station, district police, including Ganjam SP Suvendu Kumar Patra for the achievement.

It is to be noted here that the Union Home Ministry conduct a survey of the police stations across the country and selects the top three Best Police Stations among them based on different criteria, including crime rate, investigation, case resolution, and provision of quality services to the public.