Odisha’s Non-Tax Revenue Outpaces Tax Collection, Reaching 57% of Annual Target by October

The State of Odisha has recorded an exceptional performance in its Own Non-Tax Revenue (ONTR) mobilization for the first seven months of the Financial Year 2025-26, significantly outperforming its Own Tax Revenue (OTR) in meeting the annual budget estimates.

Data from the state’s recent fiscal documents (up to October 2025) reveals a critical disparity in revenue collection:

Own Non-Tax Revenue (ONTR) Achievement: The state collected ₹34,356 crore in ONTR by October 2025, achieving 57% of its annual budget estimate (BE) of ₹60,000 crore.

Own Tax Revenue (OTR) Achievement: In comparison, the State’s Own Tax Revenue stood at ₹31,527 crore by October 2025, achieving only 48% of its annual budget estimate of ₹66,000 crore.

Key Factual Highlights:

1: Driver of Revenue: This extraordinary performance in non-tax revenue is primarily attributed to receipts from the mining and metallurgical industries, specifically mining royalty. Odisha has historically relied heavily on this sector, with mining revenue contributing to around 83.8% of the Own Non-Tax Revenue in the previous fiscal year’s estimates.

2: Overall State Own Revenue (SOR) Performance: The strong performance of ONTR has ensured that the state’s combined State’s Own Revenue (OTR + ONTR) is on track, having already achieved 52% (₹65,883 crore) of its total annual target (₹1,26,000 crore) by October 2025.

This trend reinforces Odisha’s reputation for high non-tax revenue generation—a factor that has historically provided the state with greater financial independence when compared to states that rely more heavily on Central transfers.