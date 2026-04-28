Odisha’s New Legal War on Digital Hate Speech

Advertisement

Social media has totally changed the way we get our information. Anyone can sit at home, make content, share opinions, or even play critic. That’s opened doors for a lot of people — you can build an audience, maybe even earn money just from your online presence. But the flip side? However, this environment often encourages the communication of news in a meme or info-page manner, where extremes of things are frequently shared. So, to deal with misuse online, the Odisha State Law Commission drafted the Odisha Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Act, 2026.

This law goes after content that targets people over religion, race, or caste. Content involving coordinated hate campaigns, misinformation. If someone posts something offensive, the state government can appoint a special officer (at least the rank of Additional District Magistrate) who can immediately order social media platforms to take it down or block it.

The Commission also wants officials to be more accountable. They suggested a “Right to Acknowledgement,” which forces officials to answer complaints within 15 days or else get a mark on their service records. No more endless waiting.

Advertisement

If you cross the line and post banned hate speech, the penalties are tough. First-time offenders get 1-5 years in jail and a ₹10,000 fine. Do it again, and you’re looking at 2-7 years behind bars plus a ₹50,000 fine.

These crimes are considered cognizable and non-bailable. That means police can arrest people without a warrant, and getting bail would require court order which would be tried by a Firat class judicial magistrate.

This tight crackdown fits with a bigger national trend, like the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which also targets enmity spread online. With these strict rules in place, being a digital critic isn’t as simple as it used to be. The law aims to stop hate, but if you share your views in the bold, punchy style that’s everywhere now, you could be facing some real legal trouble.