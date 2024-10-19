Odisha’s Mayurbhanj records 4415 lightning strikes in just 7 minutes

Mayurbhanj: Mayurbhanj district witnessed as many as 4415 lightning strikes in just seven minutes as rain lashed the district.

Several areas of Mayurbhanj district including Bangiriposi, Simlipal, Betanoti, Khunta, Udala, Dukura, Bisoi and Baripada witnessed the lightning strikes during the nor’wester rain, revealed the ‘Damini’ app of the Ministry of Earth Sciences today. The sound of the thunder was so loud that the people locked their houses in fear.

Yesterday, the sky of Mayurbhanj was covered with clouds for around 120 minutes from 6 pm to 8pm following heavy rain with thunder and lightning.

The Meteorologists have taken this incident seriously. In this regard, District Emergency Officer Shraddha Suman said that the temperature in Mayurbhanj is increasing day by day.Today the temperature is between 30 and 36 degrees celsius, and the humidity level has increased.

All the block level officers and tehsildars have been asked to be careful about the lightning incident.