Odisha’s Manas Sahoo creates sand art to commemorate Indian Navy Day

Puri: Renowned international sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo has created an impressive sand art display on the Golden Beach of Puri to commemorate Indian Navy Day. The artwork beautifully captures the essence of the Indian Navy and its significance, conveying the theme “The Crown Jewel.”

Spanning an impressive 20 feet in width and created using 10 tons of sand, this masterpiece took Sahoo a dedicated 7 hours to complete. Through his intricate artistry, he has depicted the story of the Indian Navy, showcasing its valor, dedication, and pivotal role in safeguarding the nation. The artwork stands as a tribute to the Navy’s contribution and resonates with pride and patriotism.

The sand art adds to the grandeur of the Indian Navy Day celebrations in Puri, this sand sculpture attention to the Navy’s excellence and inspiring admiration for its service.