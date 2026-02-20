Odisha’s labour force participation rises to 64.5%, led by surge in women workers

Advertisement

Odisha’s economic transformation is now increasingly visible in its labour markets, with the state’s Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) rising sharply to 64.5 per cent in 2024, significantly exceeding the national average of 59.6 per cent. The increase from 58.1 per cent in 2022 marks a decisive strengthening in workforce engagement and reflects the state’s expanding ability to absorb labour amid sustained industrial growth, infrastructure expansion, and rising services activity.

The Labour Force Participation Rate, which measures the proportion of the working-age population either employed or actively seeking employment, serves as a critical indicator of economic depth. Odisha’s higher participation rate suggests that its growth is not merely output-driven but increasingly employment-linked, reinforcing the structural strengthening of its economic foundations.

A key driver behind this shift has been the sharp rise in female workforce participation. The Female Labour Force Participation Rate (FLFPR) increased from 37.6 per cent in 2022 to 48.7 per cent in 2024, placing Odisha among the leading states in workforce inclusion and well above the national average of 40.3 per cent. This acceleration has helped narrow the gender gap in labour force participation from 41 per cent to 32.9 per cent, signalling a meaningful structural expansion of the workforce.

The broader employment landscape reflects strong labour absorption. Out of Odisha’s 3.56 crore population aged 15 years and above, approximately 2.29 crore are part of the labour force, with 2.22 crore currently employed. This scale of engagement highlights the growing integration of the state’s population into productive economic activity and reflects improving employment opportunities across sectors.

Policy interventions have played a catalytic role in enabling this transition. Initiatives such as the SUBHADRA scheme, Lakhpati Didi programme, and Mission Shakti have focused on strengthening women’s financial independence, supporting entrepreneurship, and facilitating their shift from unpaid domestic work into income-generating roles. Complementing these efforts, regulatory reforms allowing women to work night shifts with appropriate safeguards have expanded access to formal employment, particularly in manufacturing and services, reinforcing structural workforce expansion.

Despite the rise in participation, the employment structure reflects the ongoing challenge of sectoral diversification. Agriculture continues to employ nearly 48.6 per cent of the workforce, while a substantial 69.5 per cent of employed women remain concentrated in agriculture, underscoring the need for accelerated job creation in higher-productivity sectors such as manufacturing, construction, and modern services. Industrial expansion, infrastructure development, and services sector growth are increasingly emerging as critical engines of employment generation.

Odisha’s demographic profile further strengthens its long-term economic outlook. With nearly 69 per cent of its population in the working-age group, the state is well positioned to benefit from its demographic dividend. Recognising this opportunity, Odisha Vision 2047 aims to raise overall labour force participation to 82 per cent and female participation to 70 per cent, alongside the creation of over one crore new jobs across manufacturing, technology, and advanced services sectors.

The rise in labour force participation signals more than cyclical recovery. It reflects a deeper structural shift toward a more economically engaged, inclusive, and productive workforce. As investment, industrialisation, and skill development continue to reshape Odisha’s economic landscape, sustained expansion in workforce participation will remain central to strengthening income growth, enhancing economic resilience, and positioning the state among India’s leading engines of employment-led growth.