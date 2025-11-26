Odisha’s first advanced digital pathology scanner launched at KIMS, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The latest SG60 digital pathology device has been launched at the KIMS Pathology Department for fast and accurate diagnosis.

The scanner is being called a major breakthrough in the field of accurate diagnosis. It was launched today by Dr. Achyuta Samant, founder of KIIT, KISS and KIMS.

This scanner is set to significantly enhance the diagnosis of all types of diseases. It will reduce the time to diagnose serious diseases like cancer by providing fast digitization and automated slide analysis and will make treatment easier and more convenient for patients.

It creates high-resolution digital images that can be viewed on a computer screen or mobile device and digital slides are created when glass slides are captured with a scanning device. There is a facility to share digital slides on the network using a special digital pathology software application.

It will also be helpful for medical students by providing a full spectrum of histopathology education for undergraduate, postgraduate education and external quality assurance.

The scanner machine is also equipped with the facility for use of artificial intelligence (AI) in diagnostic services.

The event was attended by Dr. R. N. Samant, Consultant, KIMS, Prof. Ranjana Giri, Head, Department of Pathology, KIMS and other senior doctors and officials of KIMS, among others.

