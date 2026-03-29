Odisha’s Dr Ashok Kumar Panda posted Chairman & MD of SAIL

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Bhubaneswar: It is a matter of great happiness and pride for the people of Odisha that Dr Ashok Kumar Panda from the state has been appointed Chairman and Managing Director of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

Panda, who has over three decades of experience in SAIL, was given the new appointment after the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) recommended his name in a selection meeting held on Saturday.

Panda, who is currently serving as Director (Finance) and additional charge of Director (Commercial), had joined as a Management Trainee in 1992 has expertise spans financial accounting, budgeting, taxation, treasury operations, and strategic management.

Panda has a degree in Electrical Engineering, a PGDM in Finance from Xavier Institute of Management (XIM) Bhubaneswar, and a PhD in Business Finance.

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He has held various important positions in Bokaro, Rourkela and Corporate Offices. He is also known as a skilled economist and has contributed greatly to the company’s debt reduction, cost cutting and digital payment system. His experience will be helpful in modernizing SAIL and increasing steel production.

Panda was conferred with the Jawahar Award for Cost Management and contributed significantly to mining, plant operations, and project management alongside his finance leadership.

The term of the current CMD Amarendu Prakash ends on April 2 and Dr. Panda will take up this important responsibility after getting the approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

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