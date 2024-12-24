Odisha’s Dilishaa Behera crowned KIIT NanhiPari Little Miss India 2024, watch

Bhubaneswar: Dilishaa Behera of Odisha was crowned KIIT NanhiPari Little Miss India 2024 while Hemanya Burhagohain of Arunachal Pradesh and Esha Dangi from Madhya Pradesh were adjudged as the first and second runner-up at a glittering show held at the KIIT campus here this evening.

Behera, the KIIT NanhiPari winner takes home the crown and prizes worth Rs 21 lakh, including cash prize of Rs 3 lakh. Besides, the winner gets a 100 percent fee waiver at KIIT if she wishes to pursue her higher studies at the University.

Style, talent, intelligence, elegance, and compassion defined the teenage sensations as they took the ramp at the 24th edition of the beauty pageant. Twenty-three participants between 13-15 years were shortlisted for the semi-final from regional auditions held across the country.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the Chief Patron of KIIT Nanhipari and founder of KIIT and KISS; Malay Mohapatra, Patron along with the other guests, crowned the winners in the presence of Femina Miss India World 2024 Nikita Porwal and other eminent personalities including noted national award winning director film director Himansu Sekhar Khatua.

Dr Samanta announced that the prize money for Nanhipari 2025 would be increased to Rs 10 lakh, Rs 7 lakh, and Rs 5 lakh respectively.

Many other titles were decided in the final round. They include:

Miss Rapunzel- Dewan Khushnuma Touhid (Meghalay),

Miss Selfie- Hiyashree Paliwal (Rajasthan)

Miss Active- Reshmi Ghosh (Tripura)

Miss Urvash- Yashashree Sagarika (Odisha)

Miss Monalisa: Kasish Chandel (Himachal Pradesh)

Miss Photogenic- Nidhi R Gowda (Karnataka)

Miss Personality- Hemanya Burhagohain (Arunachal Pradesh)

Miss Fashion- Navya Kumawat (Rajasthan)

Miss Cindrella- Sudeshna Gurung (Sikkim),

Miss Wizkid title- Dilishaa Behera (Odisha)

Watch the video here: