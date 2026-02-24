Odisha’s Central Transfers Jump 54% Since FY23 to Reach ₹1.07 Lakh Crore

Advertisement

Odisha’s central transfers have crossed the ₹1 lakh crore mark in Budget Estimates for 2025–26 and 2026–27, coinciding with the State’s political transition and renewed focus on Centre–State coordination. The increase reflects an expansion in rule-based tax devolution under the Finance Commission framework rather than a discretionary surge in allocations.

Total transfers from the Centre stood at ₹69,767 crore in 2022–23 and rose to ₹79,000 crore in 2023–24. They increased further to ₹93,000 crore in 2024–25, ₹1,06,000 crore in 2025–26 and ₹1,07,500 crore in 2026–27, as per Budget Estimates. Over five years, central transfers have expanded by nearly 54 per cent.

The dominant driver has been tax devolution. Odisha’s share in central taxes increased from ₹36,978 crore in 2022–23 to ₹67,460 crore in 2026–27. Since devolution is determined by the Finance Commission formula based on income distance, population, area, forest cover and demographic performance, the growth largely mirrors the expansion of the national divisible tax pool. It is embedded in the fiscal architecture rather than contingent on annual political decisions.

Grants-in-aid have shown more moderate movement. Grants stood at ₹32,789 crore in 2022–23 and ₹32,749 crore in 2023–24, before rising to ₹37,768.24 crore in 2024–25 and ₹41,591 crore in 2025–26. They are estimated at ₹40,040 crore in 2026–27. Unlike tax devolution, grants are scheme-linked and subject to utilisation performance and compliance conditions, which explains the year-to-year variation.

Advertisement

The crossing of the ₹1 lakh crore threshold is therefore a milestone of scale rather than a structural shift in Centre–State fiscal dynamics. Central transfers now constitute a substantial share of Odisha’s revenue receipts, underscoring the State’s continued reliance on vertical fiscal flows within India’s federal system.

The broader macro context is important. The rise in devolution coincides with higher nominal GDP growth, stabilisation of the GST regime and improved tax buoyancy at the national level. As the divisible pool expands, States automatically receive larger allocations in line with formula-based distribution. Odisha’s increase aligns with this national revenue trend.

This expansion has supported higher programme expenditure and capital outlay in recent budgets. However, the sustainability of such fiscal scaling will depend on national tax performance and the trajectory of the next Finance Commission’s recommendations. The current framework is time-bound. Any recalibration in formula weights or a slowdown in tax buoyancy could moderate future transfer growth.

The more structural question is whether Odisha’s own revenue base is expanding proportionately. Durable fiscal resilience requires growth in State’s own tax and non-tax revenues alongside central flows. If central transfers continue to grow faster than internal revenue mobilisation, fiscal autonomy may remain limited despite rising aggregate receipts.

The ₹1 lakh crore milestone signals fiscal expansion within a rule-based system. Its long-term significance will depend less on headline numbers and more on revenue diversification, tax buoyancy and the evolution of India’s next Finance Commission cycle.