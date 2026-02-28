Odisha: Youth kidnaps girlfriend from husband’s house two days after her wedding!

Boudh: In a shocking and surprising incident, a youth allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend from her husband’s house just two days after her wedding in Odisha’s Boudh district.

As per a police complaint, one Mamata Rout of Baragaon village under Kantamal police station had reportedly married to Tilu Bhoi of Mursingh village in Balangir district on February 22.

However, two days after her marriage, Mamata fled with her boyfriend Subash Chanda Sahu of Kantamal leaving everyone in deep shock.

The matter came to light only after Mamata’s husband Tilu lodged a formal complaint based on which Kantamal police last evening detained both Mamata and her boyfriend Subash. Later, Kantamal police handed the couple to Denga police for interrogation and further investigation.

Meanwhile, the incident has become a subject of discussion in the locality.

Similar incident was also reported from Kantabanji area of Balangir district in which a bridegroom had eloped with his girlfriend just some hours before his marriage with another girl.

The would-be bridegroom identified as Nilanchal Chhatria of Selepada village under Bangomunda Police station limits of the district was slated to marry a girl of Kandhabahal village on February 25. However, he eloped with his girlfriend just some hours before his wedding.

