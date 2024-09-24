Odisha: Youth fails to meet his girlfriend, attempts self-immolation infront of police station after blaming cops

Balangir: A youth reportedly attempted self-immolation infront of the Turekela police station in Odisha’s Balangir district allegedly after failing to meet his girlfriend on Tuesday.

According to reports, the youth identified as Riku Barik of Chatuanka village under Kantabanji police station limits was in a relationship with a girl of Badbanki village under Turekela police station limits for more than three years. Riku even married her but since she was a minor at that time, he was arrested based on the complaint filed by the girl’s family members.

After returning from jail, Riku took the girl again and lived together in his residence at Chatuanka village for about two years. But according to him, the Bhawanipatna police arrested him recently on some charges. While going to the jail, he had handed over his girlfriend to her mother.

After returning from the jail, Riku went to meet his girlfriend. However, her mother did not allow him to meet. Following which, he sought the help of Turekela police.

As Turekela Police allegedly did not take any action, finding no other means Riku attempted for self-immolation infront of the police station by pouring petrol on his body. But, luckily some cops rushed and rescued him safely.

While talking to the police, Riku said that the Turekela police would be held responsible for his death as they did not help him.

Despite repeated attempts, statements of neither Riku nor the police over the incident could be received.