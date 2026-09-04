Odisha Yatri launches India’s first state-owned safety app, bringing emergency assistance closer to every journey

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Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the Odisha Yatri Safety App on the occasion of Local Self-Government Day, marking a significant step towards safer, smarter and more citizen-centric urban mobility in Odisha.

Launched in the presence of Housing & Urban Development Minister Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra and Odisha Yatri Brand Ambassador, noted actor Archita Sahu, the safety initiative brings a comprehensive set of emergency-response features directly into the Odisha Yatri platform.

India’s First State-Owned Safety App is designed around a simple principle: when something feels wrong, help should not be buried inside a menu.

Most safety features require users to search for an SOS button, unlock their phone and navigate through multiple screens. Odisha Yatri takes a different approach.

With Shake & Alert, users can simply shake their phone to trigger an emergency alert—making it possible to seek help quickly even when they are anxious or unable to navigate through the app.

The app also provides a one-click SOS facility, allowing passengers to instantly call the emergency response number 112 and alert their designated emergency contacts. Users can share their live location with trusted contacts, enabling their journey to be monitored in real time.

The safety module has been designed not just for passengers, but for drivers as well. Because when something feels wrong inside a vehicle, everyone deserves access to a safety mechanism that works under pressure—not just one that works in a demonstration.

Other key features include:

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One-click SOS and emergency assistance

Shake & Alert for discreet SOS activation

Live location sharing with trusted contacts

Quick access to police, ambulance and fire services

Audio recording and sharing during emergencies

Trusted contact integration

Mark Ride as Safe to close an alert once the passenger reaches safety

Emergency helpline numbers available in one place for quick access

The initiative aims to make public and shared mobility more secure, reliable and inclusive, particularly for women, senior citizens and other vulnerable passengers.

Launching the app, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that safe, accessible and dependable mobility is central to building citizen-friendly and prosperous cities. He emphasised that technology must be used to strengthen public confidence and ensure that every citizen, especially every woman, can travel independently and without fear.

H&UD Minister Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra stated that the initiative reflects the Government of Odisha’s commitment to developing a modern urban transport ecosystem centred on the safety, dignity and convenience of citizens.

Odisha Yatri Brand Ambassador Archita Sahu appealed to citizens, particularly women and young people, to use the Odisha Yatri platform and familiarise themselves with its safety features. She highlighted how the initiative puts immediate assistance and essential safety tools directly in the hands of passengers.

Odisha Yatri is emerging as an integrated mobility platform offering multiple services, including ride booking, Ama Bus services, FASTicket spot booking and boating facilities. With the addition of the advanced safety module, the platform further strengthens its vision of providing a convenient, affordable and secure mobility experience across Odisha.

Citizens can download or update the Odisha Yatri App to access the new safety features.

“India’s First State-Owned Safety App. One App. Every Journey. A Safer Odisha.”