Odisha: Workers and students can buy 5 kg gas, clarifies Food Supply Department

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Bhubaneswar: The Food Supply Department has clarified that workers and students can purchase 5 kg gas cylinders without restrictions.

They can obtain a 5 kg LPG cylinder by showing their identity documents.

Similarly, there is no restriction on 5 kg domestic cylinders sold through e-KYC.

The restriction only applies to unauthorized or illegal sales of 5 kg gas.

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Earlier, it was reported that restrictions had been placed on 5 kg gas cylinder sales, but the department has now clarified the position.

Watch the video here: