Odisha: Workers and students can buy 5 kg gas, clarifies Food Supply Department
The restriction only applies to unauthorized or illegal sales of 5 kg gas.
Bhubaneswar: The Food Supply Department has clarified that workers and students can purchase 5 kg gas cylinders without restrictions.
They can obtain a 5 kg LPG cylinder by showing their identity documents.
Similarly, there is no restriction on 5 kg domestic cylinders sold through e-KYC.
The restriction only applies to unauthorized or illegal sales of 5 kg gas.
Earlier, it was reported that restrictions had been placed on 5 kg gas cylinder sales, but the department has now clarified the position.
Watch the video here:
Also read: 3 killed after truck hits parked truck in Odisha’s Balasore district