Odisha woman sexually assaulted, abandoned in Delhi

New-Delhi: A woman from Odisha was allegedly sexually assaulted and has been found abandoned in a semi-conscious state in southeast Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan area.

The incident came to light after a passerby spotted the girl and informed the police about the matter around 3.30 am on Friday.

Upon receiving the news, a team of the Delhi police immediately rushed to the spot and took her to AIIMS Trauma Center.

According to the police, the 34-year-old woman, who was sexually assaulted and dumped, is a resident of Odisha. She left her hometown a year ago and has been staying in Delhi since then.

The victim was staying with another woman in Katwaria Sarai of Delhi and was reportedly asked to leave the residence in the month of August due to some dispute and have been forced to sleep on the streets in Delhi for past some days.

According to the CCTV footage, she was seen sleeping near an ATM booth for last two days.

The police officer said that the victim’s parents have been informed and she has been kept under observation.

Efforts are underway to identify the accused based on the CCTV footages and other technical surveillance.