Odisha: Woman raped in jungle while plucking mushrooms  

woman raped in jungle while plucking mushrooms  

Cuttack: A woman was allegedly raped by a youth in a jungle under the Khuntuni Police station limits of Odiha’s Cuttack district while she was plucking mushrooms.

The 45-year-old woman had gone to the forest on Saturday along with other women to pluck mushrooms. However, she got separated and went to a different area to pluck the mushrooms. Taking the advantage of her loneliness, a youth from Baghua village allegedly raped her.

The matter came to light only after the woman narrated her ordeals to her husband, following which a village-level meeting was held yesterday, where it was decided to lodge complaint against the accused.

Later, the woman with the help of her husband filed a rape case against the accused youth, based on which, Khuntuni Police detained him for interrogation.

