Odisha will continue to receive rain for another five days, check day and district-wise warnings

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha will continue to receive rain for another five days, informed the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

The weather department also issued yellow and orange warnings for the weather activities for the next five days. Check IMD’s day and district-wise warnings:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of March 31):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar,Gajapati, Ganjam, and Rayagada.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Nabarangpur, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Koraput, and Malkangiri.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 31 to 8.30 AM of April 1):

ORANGE WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and hailstorm and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, and Balasore.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,, Dhenkanal, Sundergarh, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Rayagada.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,, Dhenkanal, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Kandhamal, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Rayagada and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

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Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 1 to 8.30 AM of April 2):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, Koraput, and Rayagada.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha and Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, Koraput, and Rayagada and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 2 to 8.30 AM of April 3):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nuapada, and Nabarangpur.

Light to Moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nuapada, Nabarangpur and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 3 to 8.30 AM of April 4):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nuapada, and Nabarangpur.

Light to Moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nuapada, Nabarangpur and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.