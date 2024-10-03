Odisha will become industrial hub with the joint cooperation of central and state governments: CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is going to become an industrial hub with the joint cooperation of the central and the state governments, informed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi while speaking on the occasion of the interactive seasons with diplomats at ITC Maurya in New Delhi today.

“Today’s conclave on how foreign investment can be made in Odisha on the basis of international partnership has been fruitful as discussions were held with the Commissioner, High Commissioner and senior officials during which the ecosystem and new investment opportunities of Odisha was highlighted to a global audience,” the CM said adding that I hope the highly anticipated Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 is going to be a huge and successful one.

The CM further said that in the coming days, more investments are likely to be made in the fields of semiconductors, IT, green energy, petrochemicals, electronics, food processing. This will certainly lay a solid foundation for a prosperous Odisha in 2036 and a developed Odisha in 2047.

“As there is double engine government in Odisha, the State is going to become an industrial hub with the joint cooperation of the central government and the state government and we have received a successful sign for this today,” Majhi said.

Dignitaries like Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Consul-Generals, Trade Commissioners, and senior diplomats from 34 countries including Indonesia, Norway, Singapore, China, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, the USA, Thailand, Vietnam, and the UK took part in today’s event.