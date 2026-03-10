Odisha weather report, temperature to rise in the state by 2 to 3 degrees

Bhubaneswar: Day temperatures across Odisha are expected to rise starting today, according to the Meteorological Centre. The weather department has predicted that the daytime temperature may increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius across the state.

The weather is likely to remain dry for the next five days, bringing an early spell of intense summer heat. Even at the beginning of the summer season, the rising temperatures are already becoming difficult for residents.

During the last 24 hours, Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature in the state at 37.6°C, making it the hottest city in Odisha. Meanwhile, Rayagada recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 17.4°C.

On the other hand, the Meteorological Centre has issued a Yellow Warning for rainfall in four districts during the next 24 hours. Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar, and Bhadrak districts may experience light to moderate rainfall at some places.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are also likely in these districts. Residents have been advised to remain cautious as weather conditions may change suddenly.