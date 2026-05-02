Odisha weather forecast: Kalbaisakhi predicted to bring rain, thunderstorm and gusty winds till May 7

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Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the effects of the Kalbasakhi known as Nor’wester will remain till May 7 in Odisha. The temperature across the state will likely drop by 2-3 degrees below average in the next two days.

IMD has issued warning for possible thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in various districts of Odisha. The IMD has issued yellow warning for multiple districts where thunderstorms with gusty winds up to 40-50 km/h are also likely in the afternoon/evening.

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The districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, and others will witness light to moderate rain or thunderstorms. Meanwhile, an Orange Warning has been issued for districts like Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, and Rayagada. These places will witness rain, lightning, hail, and gusty winds reaching up to 50-60 km/h.

A Yellow Warning has also been issued for other regions such as Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Ganjam, and Kandhamal, where thunderstorms with gusty winds of up to 40-50 km/h are expected.

Also Read: Temperature in Odisha drops, thanks to Nor’wester activity; Rain to continue for 7 more days