Odisha weather forecast: Heat wave alert issued for two districts, Light rain predicted for 12 others

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is sweltering under high heat as temperature continues to rise day by day. Jharsuguda has become the hottest place in the state with temperature at 40.6 degree Celsius today. Meanwhile, Phulbani has recorded the lowest temperature at 15.5 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, Twin cities Bhubaneswar and Cuttack are boiling with highest day temperature at 34.2 degree Celsius and 34 degree Celsius, respectively. The twin cities recorded a lowest tempature at 25.1 degress Celsius and 22.6 degree Celsius.

The other places have are experiencing the heat as the temperature have remained between 38 to 40 degree Celsius.

Advertisement

In view of the rising temperature, the regional Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow warning for heat wave for the districts of Sambalpur and Jharsuguda for the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, some other places of the state are predicted to get relief from the heat with thundershowers in the next 24 hours. As per the weather forecast, some isolated places of the Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Khordha, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Koraput will receive light rain along with thunderstorm in the next three hours. The wind is expected to blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers.

The Meteorological Centre has cautioned people to stay at a safe place during the thunderstorm.