Odisha water resources department conducts review of cyclone preparedness

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The well marked low pressure has intensified into deep depression and the IMD predicted the possibility of a cyclone. Thus the State Water Resources Department has started preparedness for the potential cyclone-induced rainfall.

According to the assessment of the Indian Meteorological Department, in view of the potential cyclone-induced rainfall, the State Water Resources Department has conducted a review of preparedness measures.

Due to the low-pressure-induced rainfall caused by the cyclone, instructions have been given to closely monitor the status of water reservoirs in various river basins of the state.

Advertisement

Based on the situation, all officers and engineers at the departmental and field levels have been directed to remain vigilant and take necessary actions.

ଭାରତୀୟ ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗର ଆକଳନ ଅନୁସାରେ ଆଗାମୀ ସମ୍ଭାବ୍ୟ ବାତ୍ୟା ଜନିତ ବର୍ଷାକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି ରାଜ୍ୟ ଜଳ ସଂପଦ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତି ନେଇ ସମୀକ୍ଷା କରାଯାଇଛି। ବାତ୍ୟା ଫଳରେ ଲଘୁଚାପ ଜନିତ ବର୍ଷାକୁ ନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟର ବିଭିନ୍ନ ଅବବାହିକାରେ ଥିବା ଜଳ ଭଣ୍ଡାର ସ୍ଥିତିକୁ ନିକଟରୁ ଅନୁଧ୍ୟାନ କରିବା ଏବଂ ସ୍ଥିତିକୁ ଦେଖି ବିଭାଗ ତଥା… pic.twitter.com/2ykXWP6wAY — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) October 24, 2025