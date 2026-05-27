Odisha Voter List Update: 7 Crore Forms Printed in Odia for Intensive Revision

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The Odisha Election Department held a big state-level meeting to prepare for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, starting May 30. Odisha’s Chief Electoral Officer R. S. Gopalan chaired the virtual meeting, joined by Deputy CEO Laxmi Prasad Sahu, nodal officers, Deputy Collectors (Elections), and District Information and Public Relations Officers from every district. The CEO checked how well the district administrations and the Election Department were working together, and told officials to make sure the voter list revision goes smoothly, stays error-free, and is completely transparent.

To make things easier for citizens in rural areas, CEO Gopalan said all revision forms for the electoral roll will be printed in Odia. They’ve already printed about seven crore forms—each with a duplicate copy so voters can keep one. Paper forms will be handed out in Odia, but you can fill online forms in either Odia or English starting May 30. Gopalan also stressed that the process for new voter registration, correcting entries, and shifting voters needs to be straightforward—so no eligible voter gets left out.

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They also mapped out a strategy for field operations and fighting misinformation. Officials have orders to keep the house-to-house count by Booth Level Officers simple, organized, and transparent. Since rumours about the SIR could spread online, district administrations, DIPROs, and media cells must keep an eye on social platforms and jump in with the facts when needed.

Public awareness campaigns will get a big push, both in local media and online, to help people understand the process and encourage everyone to give accurate info when officers visit their homes. The Election Helpline number 1950 will be promoted everywhere, so people can call for help or ask their BLO to call them back directly. Wrapping up, Deputy Collectors and nodal officers were told to step up coordination between departments, speed up processing of online applications, and boost BLO operations—so the revision gets wrapped up on time.