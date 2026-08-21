Odisha Voter List Revision: 54.21 Lakh Electors Retained After SIR Hearings

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Odisha’s voter-roll revision is heading into its final stretch, with the Election Commission preparing to settle the remaining verification cases before issuing the state’s final electoral roll on September 21. The claims and objections period has already closed, while hearings in the cases flagged during the revision are scheduled to continue until September 17.

At present, 3,09,71,941 electors have been found eligible for inclusion in the final roll. Election officials expect the figure to change as the remaining cases are examined and disposed of. The August 19 deadline covered requests relating to the inclusion, deletion or correction of names in the draft electoral roll prepared after the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

A substantial part of the exercise has involved voters whose records were flagged for discrepancies.

Of the 58,36,430 electors whose records came under scrutiny during the revision, 54,21,872 have so far been allowed to remain on the rolls following the verification process. Election authorities managed to reach 58,36,374 of the people concerned after issuing notices in cases involving logical discrepancies and unmapping. The exercise is continuing for those cases that are yet to be settled.

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The remaining cases are to be dealt with by September 17. Once that process is completed, the final electoral roll is scheduled to be released on September 21.

The revision has also brought a sizeable number of requests from voters seeking changes to their electoral records. Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Laxmi Prasad Sahu said 2,79,315 Form 6 applications had been received from people seeking new voter registration, indicating considerable participation from new and younger electors.

Requests concerning removal from the rolls were submitted through Form 7, with 53,625 applications received. These include cases involving duplicate entries and the names of deceased voters. Another 1,97,952 Form 8 applications sought changes to voter particulars such as names, addresses and age, along with requests to have family members assigned to the same polling station.

The applications are being examined by election officials at the Assistant Electoral Registration Officer level. Electors who have received notices but fail to establish their eligibility with valid documents or rectify the relevant particulars could have their names removed from the roll.

Chief Electoral Officer R.S. Gopalan has asked officials to maintain a balance between preventing wrongful exclusions and removing entries that do not meet the eligibility requirements. He has said the completed exercise is intended to provide a stronger and cleaner electoral base for the elections ahead.